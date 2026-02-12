 IREDA To Raise ₹2,994 Crore Via Equity Issuance To QIBs & Others, Seeks Shareholder Nod Through Postal Ballot
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIREDA To Raise ₹2,994 Crore Via Equity Issuance To QIBs & Others, Seeks Shareholder Nod Through Postal Ballot

IREDA To Raise ₹2,994 Crore Via Equity Issuance To QIBs & Others, Seeks Shareholder Nod Through Postal Ballot

State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) will seek shareholder approval via postal ballot to raise Rs 2,994 crore by issuing equity shares to qualified institutional buyers and other investors. The move aims to strengthen its capital base for future growth and general corporate purposes, with the President of India's shareholding dilution capped at 3.76 percent post-issue.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 02:35 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency will seek shareholders' approval to raise Rs 2,994 crore through the issuance of equity shares to investors, including qualified institutional buyers, through a postal ballot. The issue will not dilute the shareholding of the President of India in the company by more than 3.76 per cent of the post-issue paid-up equity share capital, according to the postal ballot notice.

Read Also
IREDA Reports 44% Surge In Loan Disbursements To ₹24,903 Crore In April-December 2025
article-image

The company anticipates growth opportunities in its existing operations and continues to evaluate various avenues. Towards this, the company continues to require capital for achieving such growth. The company has proposed to raise additional capital to augment its capital base to meet future capital requirements, onward lending and general corporate purposes, as may be permissible under applicable laws and as approved by the board of directors.

The schedule of implementation and deployment of proceeds will be subsequently approved by the Board at the relevant time. The remote e-voting on the resolution will begin on Friday, February 13, 2026, at 09:00 am and will end on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at 05:00 pm. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Nissan Gravite Price Reveal: All-New 7-Seater MPV Comes In 11 Variants Ranging From ₹6.80 Lakh To 12.85 Lakh; Check Details
Nissan Gravite Price Reveal: All-New 7-Seater MPV Comes In 11 Variants Ranging From ₹6.80 Lakh To 12.85 Lakh; Check Details
Mumbai Traffic Update: Dadar's Tilak Bridge Temporarily Closed For Heavy Vehicles Till May 12 | Know Time, Alternate Routes
Mumbai Traffic Update: Dadar's Tilak Bridge Temporarily Closed For Heavy Vehicles Till May 12 | Know Time, Alternate Routes
India-US Trade Deal To Push Bilateral Surplus Beyond $90 Billion Annually, Exports May Surge $100 Billion: SBI Report
India-US Trade Deal To Push Bilateral Surplus Beyond $90 Billion Annually, Exports May Surge $100 Billion: SBI Report
SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 3,228 Posts Underway; Check Details Here
SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 3,228 Posts Underway; Check Details Here

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India-US Trade Deal To Push Bilateral Surplus Beyond $90 Billion Annually, Exports May Surge $100...
India-US Trade Deal To Push Bilateral Surplus Beyond $90 Billion Annually, Exports May Surge $100...
Flipkart IPO Preparations Strengthen Leadership Hiring, Yogita Shanbhag Joins As VP–HR To Drive...
Flipkart IPO Preparations Strengthen Leadership Hiring, Yogita Shanbhag Joins As VP–HR To Drive...
IREDA To Raise ₹2,994 Crore Via Equity Issuance To QIBs & Others, Seeks Shareholder Nod Through...
IREDA To Raise ₹2,994 Crore Via Equity Issuance To QIBs & Others, Seeks Shareholder Nod Through...
Nissan Unveils Gravite MPV: New Contender In Budget 7-Seater Car Segment; All You Need To Know
Nissan Unveils Gravite MPV: New Contender In Budget 7-Seater Car Segment; All You Need To Know
HAL Q3 FY26 Profit Surges 29.6% YoY To ₹1,867 Crore, Revenue Up 10.65% To ₹7,699 Crore
HAL Q3 FY26 Profit Surges 29.6% YoY To ₹1,867 Crore, Revenue Up 10.65% To ₹7,699 Crore