WhatsApp’s Click to Chat feature is making users number show up on Google

It has been found that the mobile number of random WhatsApp users have been appearing on Google search. While this is not a new issue, the chat application, WhatsApp, has dismissed it by saying it is not a serious threat .

These random numbers of users have shown up because these users have opted for the company's ‘Click to Chat’ feature that helps generate dedicated links of user profiles. It is found that nearly three lakh phone numbers of WhatsApp users have been leaked, stated a report .

While the number is available out there, Whatsapp believes that the issue is not as serious as it is being portrayed. It is found that no names or other details of the users are appearing in Google Search.

Bug hunter, Athul Jayaram , wrote in his blog, “While throughout my time researching cybersecurity as well as my consulting experience at the big four organisation, I learned the key principle to not to hand over the security of your website or data to users, it should always be ensured by the organisation.” He added that if the organisation would not ensure privacy, do not expect it from users. “Blaming the users would not make a difference, the organisation should take care of that.”

Jayaram gave a list of suggestions to Whatsapp to fix this issue. While Jayaram’s research has got attention of many, it is found that this is not the first time such an issue was found.

What is the Click to Chat feature?

This feature allows you to begin a chat with someone without having their phone number saved in your phone's address book.

As long as you know this person’s phone number and they have an active WhatsApp account, you can create a link that will allow you to start a chat with them.

By clicking the link, a chat with the person automatically opens.

Click to chat works on both your phone and WhatsApp Web .

This feature has become very common among businesses who connect with their customers without requiring them to store their numbers.