Circulate WhatsApp numbers of shopkeepers to citizens, avoid complete shutdown, Bombay HC tells authorities

In a significant order, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday ordered the civic authorities to consider disseminating the numbers of essential shops to citizens, so that they could place orders on WhatsApp. The HC said, this could be done instead of ordering a complete lockdown, at least in red zone areas.

A bench of Justices Prasanna Varale and Shrikant Kulkarni was hearing a petition filed by a resident of Aurangabad city challenging the 'complete lockdown/shutdown' orders issued by local authorities.

According to the petitioner, the authorities had ordered a complete shutdown of all shops including essential services except medicals and clinics. He argued that such a shutdown was arbitrary in view of the relaxations given by the state chief secretary.