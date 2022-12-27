WhatsApp will stop working on 49 phones from December 31

The instant messaging service WhatsApp discontinues support for a number of phones every year, and this year is no exception. As 2022 draws to a close, WhatsApp is also discontinuing support for a number of iPhone and Android phones.
Although this should be concerning, the majority of users do not need to be concerned because the messaging platform is only discontinuing support for devices with outdated operating systems.
Not an issue for some users
Whatsapp will stop supporting almost 49 handsets from brands like Apple and Samsung, among many others, on December 31, as was first reported by GizChina.
It should be emphasised that the majority of the phones on the list are extremely old, and it's likely that only a very small number of people use them.
Some of them are actually so old that nobody may be using the phone. This merely indicates that the majority of smartphone users shouldn't be concerned about WhatsApp's support ceasing.
Here's the list of 49 smartphones that will no longer be able to run WhatsApp after December 31:
Apple iPhone 5
Apple iPhone 5c
Archos 53 Platinum
Grand S Flex ZTE
Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
HTC Desire 500
Huawei Ascend D
Huawei Ascend D1
Huawei Ascend D2
Huawei Ascend G740
Huawei Ascend Mate
Huawei Ascend P1
Quad XL
Lenovo A820
LG Enact
LG Lucid 2
LG Optimus 4X HD
LG Optimus F3
LG Optimus F3Q
LG Optimus F5
LG Optimus F6
LG Optimus F7
LG Optimus L2 II
LG Optimus L3 II
LG Optimus L3 II Dual
LG Optimus L4 II
LG Optimus L4 II Dual
LG Optimus L5
LG Optimus L5 Dual
LG Optimus L5 II
LG Optimus L7
LG Optimus L7 II
LG Optimus L7 II Dual
LG Optimus Nitro HD
Memo ZTE V956
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
Samsung Galaxy Core
Samsung Galaxy S2
Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
Sony Xperia Arc S
Sony Xperia miro
Sony Xperia Neo L
Wiko Cink Five
Wiko Darknight ZT