WhatsApp will stop working on 49 phones from December 31 | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The instant messaging service WhatsApp discontinues support for a number of phones every year, and this year is no exception. As 2022 draws to a close, WhatsApp is also discontinuing support for a number of iPhone and Android phones.

Although this should be concerning, the majority of users do not need to be concerned because the messaging platform is only discontinuing support for devices with outdated operating systems.

Not an issue for some users

Whatsapp will stop supporting almost 49 handsets from brands like Apple and Samsung, among many others, on December 31, as was first reported by GizChina.

It should be emphasised that the majority of the phones on the list are extremely old, and it's likely that only a very small number of people use them.

Some of them are actually so old that nobody may be using the phone. This merely indicates that the majority of smartphone users shouldn't be concerned about WhatsApp's support ceasing.

Here's the list of 49 smartphones that will no longer be able to run WhatsApp after December 31:

Apple iPhone 5

Apple iPhone 5c

Archos 53 Platinum

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend D

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

Quad XL

Lenovo A820

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus Nitro HD

Memo ZTE V956

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Sony Xperia Arc S

Sony Xperia miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight ZT