 WhatsApp users can soon lock separate chats with fingerprint or passcode
The feature will not just protect texts, it will also protect media files, documents and audios that were shared on the chat.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
WhatsApp users can soon lock separate chats with fingerprint or passcode | Photo: Pexels

WhatsApp, which keeps working on new features, is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to lock any specific chat with fingerprint, passcode or face lock, reported WaBetaInfo. This new privacy feature by the instant-messaging platform will enable you to lock the chat so that no one gets through the chat without your permission.

The feature that is in the testing stage is going to offer extra protection on WhatsApp as each of the locked chats will require an exclusive passcode in form of face lock, password or fingerprint to open. Which means that even if you don't have a lock on the app or if WhatsApp is open on your phone no one will be able to access the chat unless they know the password.

What will the feature offer?

The feature will not just protect texts, it will also protect media files, documents and audios that were shared on the chat. The feature will not automatically save any media sent on the locked chat. Interestingly if one has failed seven attempts in trying to open the locked chats, then the chat will need to be cleared in order to open it.

The feature is still in the testing phase and will only be available to all the users after the testing is complete and the glitches are updated. Currently it is being tested for Android beta and will slowly be launched on iOS users.

article-image

Additionally this feature will archive chats in a separate folder which will make it easier to spot it but continue to keep it hidden.

The WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.8.2 is currently available on the Google Play Store.

