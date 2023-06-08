WhatsApp Launches Channels For Users To Broadcast Updates; Expands Further Into Social Media Space

With over 2.24 billion monthly users, WhatsApp is the most used mobile messenger app across the globe, despite some users migrating towards Telegram and Signal. Almost essential for every smartphone user, the platform is used by friends, families, and companies to stay connected round the clock.

After its foray into digital payments didn't go as planned, WhatsApp has set sights on becoming a full-fledged social media app with its Channels feature.

Read Also Check out 5 top WhatsApp features introduced in past few months

More than just a messenger

As Twitter faces operational issues and abrupt changes ever since Elon Musk took over, WhatApp Channels could step in as an alternative.

It allows users to broadcast updates instead of remaining confined to groups and personal chats.

The ability to share polls, images, videos and stickers with those who follow a channel, will also offer a space for content creators.

Users can either look up a channel from search, or they can go through a directory, before checking out latest updates through statuses.

Read Also WhatsApp bans record 74 lakh accounts in India to combat abuse

Privacy and future plans

With privacy as a priority, the channel admin's identity will be secured, and only 30 days of the channel's history will be saved.

Although the WhatsApp Channels feature doesn't offer end-to-end encryption, it is working on the added layer of privacy.

Apart from making it a Feature for governments and brands to share updates, WhatsApp also plans to integrate payment and monetisation services into Channels.