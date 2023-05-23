Check out 5 top WhatsApp features introduced in past few months

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 23, 2023
Burnt after sparking data privacy concerns once, WhatsApp has been working on strengthening security and recently rolled out the Chat Lock that allows users to keep their conversations secret, as they are protected by a passcode or fingerprint lock.
Although WhatsApp texts tend to disappear as the timeline is updated, now users can use the Keep in Chat feature to save important messages.
WhatsApp is also working on a new feature, which will be a tool to create stickers within the app without relying on a third party, to make messages more expressive.
Going beyond WhatsApp on the desktop, the platform will now allow users to keep the app open on four different devices at a time.
The latest and one of the most useful features rolled out is the text editing option, which makes sure that personal messages are communicated better and typos are removed without deleting messages.