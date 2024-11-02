 'Custom Chat List': WhatsApp Introduces New Conversation Sorting Feature
Vikrant DUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Pexels

WhatsApp has now introduced the new custom lists feature, which makes it easier to sort through the mess in your direct messages. In addition to offering a means of adding significant conversations in a distinct category, the custom lists enable users to filter their contacts in various customisable categories, effectively clearing out the inbox.

The existing WhatsApp lists for all, unread, favourites, and groups can be enhanced with the new custom filters. By tapping on the '+' symbol in the filter bar, you can add a custom list.

How to create custom lists?

WhatsApp users have the option to add any custom names to their lists, including friends, family, relatives, and so forth, without alerting the recipient that they are associated with a custom list.

Make changes in custom list

Moreover, WhatsApp users can modify the list by long pressing on it in the filter bar, adding or deleting contacts, or changing the list's name. Up to 20 custom lists can be made by users, and WhatsApp lets them include both individual chats and groups in any list they make.

Lists will develop further to improve functionality, like other new WhatsApp features. Plans to expand WhatsApp's functionality with an emphasis on enhancements that let users prioritise crucial contacts and conversations have been alluded to.

Useful feature to separate business and personal communication

Lists are a helpful addition that could completely change how users interact with the app, whether they are students, working professionals, or anyone else managing several communication threads.

Users who use WhatsApp to manage their businesses or jobs may find the new feature useful as it allows them to keep their personal and professional lives separate within the same app.

