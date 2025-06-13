WhatsApp Feature Roundup: New Filters in Calls, Animated Sticker Maker, Easier Group Creation, And More

WhatsApp introduced group mentions in Status |

WhatsApp has rolled out quite a few features in the recent months. It has introduced new animated emojis, new animated sticker maker, new filters and effects during video calls, and much more. We give you a lowdown on all the new updates and features added to WhatsApp recently. All of these features aim to make WhatsApp usage experience better and easier. The new features have been added to the Chats, Calls, and Updates tabs.

WhatsApp Chats

In the chats tab, WhatsApp has introduced new animated emojis and animated sticker maker option as well. It has also made available available avatar social stickers in one to on chats. But these are only shareable with those whose contacts have been saved.

WhatsApp has tried to make group creation easier by allowing to create one without the need to add anyone. Create the group with just the group name and add others directly or invite them with a link. A new WhatsApp update also brought the ability to react to multiple photos and videos all at once. It also enables you to add a shared caption for them all, and recipients can react or reply to the entire collection as well as individual items.

WhatsApp Calls

In the call tab, WhatsApp has added 6 new filters and 6 effects for users to use on video calls or when taking a photo.

WhatsApp Updates

The communication app has made polls on channels more interactive and dun. Channel admins even got the ability to add photos to each poll option. Users can even star updates to come back to whenever they want. WhatsApp even introduced the ability to mention Groups in Status. All members of the group will be notified in the group chat, and will be able to reshare the status to their own.