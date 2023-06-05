Westlife Foodworld makes debut on the National stock exchange | File photo

Westlife Foodworld Ltd, formerly known as Westlife Development Ltd (WDL), owner and operator of McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India, has announced its official listing on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) under the ticker symbol Westlife, the company announced today through an exchange filings. The company was previously only "permitted to trade" but is now listed on both the NSE and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), which will result in increased accessibility to more shareholders for Westlife.

The listing on the NSE is a testament to Westlife Foodworld's strong business fundamentals, its robust growth trajectory, and its commitment to delivering exceptional value to its customers. It is also a reflection of the confidence that the financial markets have in the company's future prospects. Being listed on a major stock exchange such as the NSE will provide greater visibility to the company and its shares, a high level of compliance on both exchanges, besides making it easier for investors to trade in the stock.

“We are delighted to announce our company’s listing on the National Stock Exchange, marking an important milestone in our journey. We believe this announcement will open up opportunities for more investors to be a part of our growth story. We remain committed to delivering value to all our stakeholders, including our customers, employees, shareholders, and the communities in which we operate,” said Amit Jatia, Chairperson, Westlife Foodworld Ltd.

The company recently announced its robust 5-year plans under the aegis Vision 2027 which signifies that it is well positioned to capitalize on the emerging opportunities and strategically expand the footprints of McDonald’s in West and South India.

Westlife Foodworld shares

The shares of Westlife Foodworld Ltd on Monday at 11:22 am IST were at Rs 836.65, up by 1.21 per cent.

