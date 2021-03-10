Western Railway’s 3 women loco pilots felicitated by Ministry of External Affairs

Western Railway commemorated the International Women’s Day on 8th March, 2021 with great fervor in its Headquarter’s office at Churchgate and also over all divisional offices at Mumbai Central, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Ratlam and Bhavnagar. It is a matter of pride that 3 women loco pilots of Western Railway were felicitated by Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Alok Kansal – General Manager, Western Railway congratulated the women loco pilots Kumkum Nagendra – Loco Pilot Goods, Udita Verma – Sr. Assistant Loco Pilot and Kajal Gupta – Assistant Loco Pilot on this achievement. The 3 loco pilots had recently run a freight train from Vasai Rd to Vadodara.