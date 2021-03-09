Pune Railway Department celebrates International Women's Day

On the occasion of International Women's Day, various programs were organized in various stations and depot offices in Pune division. The main function was organized at the Divisional Office under the chairmanship of Divisional Railway Manager Renu Sharma. Additional Divisional Railway Manager Neelam Chandra, Saharsh Vajpayee, Prakash Upadhyay, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer Dr. Tushaba Shinde and other officers and staff were present. Divisional Railway Manager Renu Sharma appreciated the important and remarkable services rendered by the women railway staff on a regular basis. She further said that women are discharging their duties and family responsibilities in a very balanced manner and the performance of women in various fields will be an inspiration to the society. At this time Neelam Chandra underlined the special role of women through poetry.