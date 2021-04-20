Western Railway marches ahead for safe & comfortable train operations with enhanced passenger conveniences

Western Railway has always been in the forefront in the implementation of advanced technology for the better travelling experience as well as safety of passengers. It is noteworthy to mention that despite the tough times amidst the COVID – 19 induced lockdown, many initiatives & technology has been initiated in the same direction under the dynamic leadership of Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway. GM Kansal- has appreciated & applauded the outstanding achievements by all concerned Principal Heads of Departments & their teams for their marvelous achievements despite the challenging situations.

According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the year 2020-21 had been a tough year. Inspite of the hurdles thrown by the pandemic, Western Railway achieved many milestones and there have been several landmark events. WR has accomplished commendable performance in providing cutting edge technology for safe train operations, provision of passenger amenities such as Wi-Fi, Lifts & escalators, installation of renewable sources of energy, provision of energy efficient LED lights in railway premises, conversion of regular electric locomotives into Head On Generation (HOG) technology, etc.