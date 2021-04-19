Western Railway ensures to keep the supply chain of essential goods running amidst the pandemic

Western Railway with its commitment towards the nation, have continued to ensure that essential commodities are made available across the country, during this difficult time of corona pandemic. It is a matter of honour that WR is able to contribute its services to the nation by supply of not just general essential commodities, but also most urgent medicines & medical equipment too. In continuation to this, Western Railway has run 46 parcel trains in April 2021 till 18th April, 2021 to transport essential commodities to various parts of the country.

During this period, the loading in goods trains is 3.5 million tonnes as compared to 2.02 million tonnes in the corresponding period of last year. It has been made possible due to the able guidance, motivation &continuous monitoring by Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway.