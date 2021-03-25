Western Railway installs electronic interlocking system to ensure best safety aspects of rail travel

Western Railway has always been a pioneer when it comes to providing various facilities for our esteemed commuters, especially, pertaining to safety & security measures. Western Railway has fortified its safety & security arrangements with various initiatives such as elimination of level crossings both unmanned as well as manned at several places, interlocking of LC gates, construction of Road Over Bridges, Road Under Bridges, Limited Height Subways and conducting various special safety drives, safety audits including publication of Disaster Management Booklets, Mock drill with NDRF, fire-fighting training & more recently the newly inaugurated Mobile Train Communication System (MTRC) over W. Rly’s Mumbai suburban section. In this direction, W. Rly has added another feather to its cap with the installation of computer based Electronic Interlocking System at various stations.