Western Railway commissions skywalk at Andheri station

Western Railway has successfully undertaken various infrastructural upgrading and augmentation works since the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. In the recent past, Western Railway has finished several construction works of Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) and Skywalks and has undertaken repair work of Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and FOBs, making optimum utilization of the lockdown situations during the night blocks. In continuation with this, WR has successfully commissioned the East side Skywalk from the new South FOB at Andheri station in mere nine months’ time.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the new skywalk is 110 meters long and 6 meters wide. This skywalk has been constructed at an approx. cost of Rs. 6.5 crore. The work on this new skywalk was commenced on 1st July, 2020 and was completed on 31st March, 2021. Linked to the new South FOB at Andheri, the skywalk will provide an East-West connectivity with staircase to Platform Nos. 8/9 and Platform Nos. 6/7. The South FOB was commissioned in June 2020 which is 92 mt. long and 6 mt. wide along with 5 staircases. The FOB with the new skywalk is now total 202 meters long including 6 staircases. This new skywalk will be of great help for fast dispersal of commuters to East side from Platform Nos. 8/9 during peak hours.