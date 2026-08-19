West Bengal Can Boost Industrial Growth Through Cluster-Based, Export-Oriented Manufacturing, Says PHDCCI

West Bengal Can Boost Industrial Growth |

New Delhi: West Bengal can significantly accelerate its industrialisation by adopting a cluster-based, technology-intensive and export-oriented manufacturing strategy that leverages its strong human capital, industrial base, infrastructure and strategic location, a report said on Wednesday.

The report by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), “West Bengal: Mapping Agriculture and Industrial Investment Opportunities”, said the State’s existing advantages in engineering, electronics, logistics, ports, skilled manpower and natural resources provide a strong foundation for developing integrated manufacturing and export clusters.

It emphasised that the focus should shift from simply expanding production capacity to deepening value chains, upgrading technology and connecting local industries with national and global markets.

PHDCCI President Rajeev Juneja said West Bengal has a substantial base for accelerating industrialisation and investment, with the key opportunity being to convert its natural, human, industrial and logistical advantages into integrated, investment-ready manufacturing and export clusters.

“The report concludes that West Bengal has a substantial base for accelerating industrialisation and investment. It identifies the key opportunity as converting the State’s existing natural, human, industrial and logistical advantages into integrated, investment-ready manufacturing and export clusters," Juneja stated.

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According to the report, West Bengal’s GSDP rose from Rs 6.10 lakh crore in FY2015-16 to Rs 9.42 lakh crore in FY2024-25, recording a CAGR of around 4.95 per cent, while GSVA grew at approximately 5.26 per cent.

Services accounted for an average 42 per cent of GSVA during the period, while industry contributed around 23 per cent, indicating considerable scope for expanding manufacturing alongside the State’s growing services and knowledge economy.

The report identifies human capital as one of West Bengal’s major comparative advantages. Institutions such as IIT Kharagpur, ISI Kolkata, IIM Calcutta, IIEST Shibpur and Jadavpur University provide a strong technical and research ecosystem. The State’s literacy rate stood at about 85 per cent in 2024-25.

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