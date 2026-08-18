West Bengal’s Industrial Push: CM Suvendu Adhikari Launches ₹5,296-Crore Projects In Purulia | PTI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday inaugurated the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-backed West Bengal Piped Water Supply Project in Purulia’s Manbazar block.

Later he laid the foundation stone for a new Rs. 4,000-crore integrated greenfield steel plant by Amit Metaliks at Durmut in Raghunathpur in Purulia.

The new water supply project in Purulia district is expected to benefit over eight lakh people.

Speaking at both the occasions, Adhikari had urged the local administrations to give priorities to the local people and employ them in the plants.

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“I would like to thank the Japan government and JICA for this initiative. Prime Ministers of both Japan and India are good friends. Out of the Rs 1296.25 crore project, JICA had contributed Rs.889.06 crore. Our government will bring more industries to Bengal. Like the previous governments we will not ask the industrialists to buy the lands. We have brought several land reforms programmes that would help the industries,” said Adhikari.

Speaking about the 100 days of work of the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal, Adhikari highlighted the Union Home Minister’s inauguration of the Amul plant in Bengal.

“From giving lands to secure borders to BSF to the Annapurna Scheme our government has done things as promised in the manifesto. The people of Bengal had given us a chance for five years. I promise to work for the state so that the people of Bengal do not regret it. It feels like the work done by former Chief Minister Bidhan Chandra Roy was destroyed by others. We will now restructure it all under the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Central and State governments are working together. Before Durga Puja, on October 14th in Haldia, an investment of Rs 6,000 crore will be inaugurated,” added Adhikari.