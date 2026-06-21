West Asia Calm Revives IPO Market, Three Mainboard Issues Open Next Week Amid Strong Listing Pipeline

Improving geopolitical conditions in West Asia have revived IPO market sentiment. |

New Delhi: India’s primary market is showing fresh strength as easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia improve investor confidence and market sentiment.

The improved global environment has encouraged companies to speed up their fundraising plans through initial public offerings (IPOs). As a result, three mainboard IPOs are set to open for subscription next week, while more public issues are preparing to hit the market soon.

Three IPOs Opening Next Week

Waterways Leisure Tourism, the operator of Cordelia Cruises, will launch its Rs 585-crore IPO from June 23 to June 25. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 769–808 per share.

The issue consists entirely of fresh shares. Funds raised will mainly be used for lease payments of its subsidiary and general corporate needs.

Advit Jewels will also open its Rs 165.16-crore IPO between June 23 and June 25. The company has set a price band of Rs 130–138 per share.

The jewellery maker, known for its Rambhajo brand, specialises in customised Polki and Kundan jewellery. Proceeds will be used for debt repayment, working capital and business expansion.

CSM Technologies will launch its Rs 146-crore IPO from June 24 to June 27 at a price band of Rs 107–113 per share.

The company plans to use the proceeds for working capital, debt repayment, acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

More Companies In Pipeline

Packaging company Knack Packaging is also expected to announce its IPO price band next week.

The company plans to raise Rs 475 crore through fresh shares along with an offer-for-sale of 70 lakh shares. A large portion of the funds will be used to build a new manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

Mega Listings Add Excitement

Investor interest is also rising due to upcoming mega IPOs.

Zepto is planning to raise over Rs 10,000 crore, while SBI Mutual Fund is expected to launch a Rs 13,000-crore IPO next month.

Adding to the excitement, National Stock Exchange of India and Jio Platforms recently filed draft papers with Securities and Exchange Board of India for major public listings.

Strong Pipeline Ahead

According to market estimates, 23 companies have raised more than Rs 27,000 crore through IPOs in 2026 so far.

The pipeline remains strong, with 236 mainboard IPO draft papers currently in process. This suggests India’s IPO market may continue to stay active as investor confidence improves further.