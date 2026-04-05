IPO Pipeline Gains Strong Momentum, 38 Companies File Draft Papers In March 2026 Signalling Rising Confidence Despite Volatile Markets

India’s IPO market is gaining momentum with 38 companies filing draft papers in March 2026. | Representational Image

Mumbai: India’s IPO market is showing strong signs of revival, with 38 companies filing their draft papers in March 2026. This is a big jump compared to 22 filings in March 2025 and just 16 in March 2024, according to Securities and Exchange Board of India data.

The surge indicates that companies are preparing to enter the stock market, even though global uncertainties and market volatility continue.

Big Names in the Pipeline

Several well-known companies are part of this growing IPO pipeline. These include SBI Funds Management and Manipal Health Enterprises.

In the coming weeks, major players like National Stock Exchange and Reliance Jio are also expected to file their IPO papers.

Other companies likely to join the list include Sembcorp Industries’ Indian renewable arm, PlaySimple, Fibe, and BatterySmart.

Confidential Filings on the Rise

Out of the 38 companies, 9 firms chose the confidential filing route. This includes companies like Zetwerk, Rediff.com India, and Garuda Aerospace.

This method allows companies to keep details private until they are ready to go public.

Strong Overall Pipeline

According to a report by Axis Capital, around 64 companies are waiting for approval from the regulator, while 124 firms have already received approval but are yet to launch their IPOs.

In FY2025-26, India saw 109 IPOs, and 69 of them listed at a premium, showing good investor interest.

Why Companies Are Filing Now?

Experts say this surge is due to a mix of confidence and strategy. Companies are filing early to stay ready for the right market conditions.

Feroze Azeez said the increase is not just because of deadlines but also reflects improving confidence among companies.

Pratik Loonker added that companies want to keep their options open, as approvals are valid for 12 months.

Mixed Market Conditions

Even though markets remain volatile due to global tensions, 18 companies have already launched IPOs in 2026, including 8 in March alone.

However, some firms like PhonePe have delayed their IPO plans due to uncertainty.

Outlook Remains Positive

Experts believe the IPO market will stay active in the coming months. Strong companies with good financial backing and clear growth plans are likely to move ahead, while others may wait for better market conditions.