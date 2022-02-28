Welance launches scan, pay solution to allow users collect credit card payments through smartphones without swiping machines

A business in a box platform for small businesses, independent professionals, and creators, Welance has recently introduced its scan and pay solution that allows its users to collect credit card payments seamlessly through their existing smartphones without a credit card swiping machines.

This unique scan and pay solution will enable Welance users to collect the credit card payment, share a digital invoice and payment receipt through a simple QR code.

With Welance's scan and pay solution, small businesses, independent professionals, and creators can start accepting payments within 5 minutes of registration instead of filling up lengthy application forms, waiting for swiping machines to arrive and carrying bulky swiping machines around.

Welance has also partnered with Payoneer for making global payment collection more hassle-free for its users. Welance's Global Payment Service, powered by Payoneer, makes it possible for small businesses, independent professionals, and creators to own local receiving accounts in USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CNY, CAD, and AUD.

Welance users can use these receiving accounts to get paid by their clients - quickly and with minimal fees. It's just like having your own local bank accounts in the United States of America, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, China, Canada, and Australia. Welance is an innovative business in a box solution targeted to small businesses, independent professionals, and creators.

They offer advanced technology and payment solutions to simplify webpage creation, payment collection, digital invoicing, and customer relationship management.

Using Welance's services, one can create a personalized website within minutes. Having an online presence is crucial for any independent professional or creator to survive and grow in today's internet economy.

Welance empowers individuals to showcase their profile, flaunt work portfolio, list offerings, and connect with prospective clients through various inbuilt collaboration tools such as email, online meeting, video calls or chat effectively.

From one-click scheduling, client CRM, daily expense tracker, automated invoicing tools, task management tools to remote collaboration tools, Welance offers multiple services to help users manage their business effectively.

Talking about their platform, Welance Founder Alok Singh says, "The primary objective of Welance is enable small businesses, independent professionals, and creators to build and manage their business online. We are focussed on building technology and financial services tool that ones accessible to large business to larger micro-entrepreneurs and self-employed community at fraction of cost. With no upfront cost and simple registration, all one need a smartphone to get started with Welance."

Welance enables users to seamlessly operate at global scale, Welance users can invoice and collect payment from their clients in over 136 currencies.

The inbuilt CRM solution allows users to generate and manage leads, collaborate seamlessly with clients and prospects, followed by digital proposal and contract which client can sign anytime and anywhere.

Small businesses and self-employed professionals' power the economic engine of the world.

In India alone 32.4 per cent are self-employed in urban areas whereas self-employment is a major source of income for 52.2 per cent of rural households.

Welance aims to create tools to empower the micro-entrepreneurs where technology is no longer a barrier to build a successful business.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 02:45 PM IST