Weak Monsoon May Hit Rural Demand, Farm Income And Microfinance Sector: S&P Report

A weak southwest monsoon could create challenges for India’s rural economy by affecting farm incomes, increasing inflationary pressures and slowing rural consumption, according to a report by S&P Global Ratings.

The ratings agency said agriculture and related sectors such as agrochemicals, tractors, two-wheelers and microfinance are expected to face the biggest impact if rainfall remains below normal during the monsoon season.

“India's rural economy faces a dual threat: An unusually dry southwest monsoon and higher agro-input costs driven by geopolitical conflict,” S&P Global Ratings said, adding that agriculture remains the most exposed sector.

The report noted that lower crop yields could reduce farmers’ earnings, which may weaken demand for rural-focused products while also pushing up food prices.

Reduced agricultural output could impact spending patterns in villages and affect sectors dependent on rural consumers.

A deficient monsoon could also increase inflation, slow rural consumption growth and put additional pressure on government finances, the agency said.

It added that hydroelectric power generation could decline by 10-15% if rainfall remains inadequate.

The financial sector could also face some pressure due to weaker rural conditions.

S&P Global Ratings said banks may experience slower credit growth and a moderate deterioration in asset quality, although the overall impact on their profitability is expected to remain manageable.

Microfinance institutions (MFIs), however, are likely to face greater challenges because of their strong exposure to rural borrowers and relatively weaker customer profiles.

The agency said agricultural borrowers could see repayment difficulties if farm incomes decline, increasing risks for lenders operating in rural areas.

Despite these concerns, S&P Global Ratings maintained that India’s financial system remains resilient. It said stronger growth in non-agricultural sectors, improved lending practices and regulatory measures would help contain wider economic risks.

“Microfinance institutions are more vulnerable than banks, and we anticipate a dip in agriculture-linked asset quality. Still, there are offsetting factors,” said Geeta Chugh, Credit Analyst at S&P Global Ratings.

She added that prudent underwriting standards and regulatory flexibility should prevent broader financial stress even if the monsoon performs below expectations.

The report concluded that while a weak monsoon could create short-term challenges for rural-linked sectors, India’s diversified growth drivers and financial sector resilience are likely to limit the overall economic impact.