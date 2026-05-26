Weak Monsoon Forecast At 92% Of Average, Concerns Rise Over Rural Demand & Inflation In FY27

Monsoon Outlook Raises Fresh Economic Concerns. |

New Delhi: India’s FY27 economic outlook may be heavily influenced by the upcoming monsoon season after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast rainfall at 92 percent of the long-period average, which is considered below normal.

According to a report by investment platform smallcase, weaker rainfall could create pressure on food prices, slow rural demand recovery and affect future interest-rate decisions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The report said the monsoon remains one of the biggest drivers of India’s economic stability because a large part of the country’s agriculture still depends on rainfall.

Agriculture Still Depends Strongly On Rainfall

Nearly 55 percent of India’s net sown agricultural land is rain-fed. This means crop production depends directly on monsoon performance.

Agriculture contributes around 15-16 percent to India’s GDP and supports the livelihoods of nearly 45 percent of the population. A good monsoon usually improves farm income, increases rural spending and supports economic growth.

However, delayed or uneven rainfall can reduce crop output and hurt rural incomes.

States dependent on crops such as rice, pulses, sugarcane, soybean and oilseeds may face the biggest risks if rainfall remains weak during the sowing season.

Inflation Risks May Increase

The report warned that poor rainfall could push food inflation higher in the coming months.

Food items account for nearly 46 percent of India’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket. Any disruption in food supply due to weak rainfall can quickly increase overall inflation.

Prices of vegetables and essential commodities have already started showing upward pressure recently.

Higher inflation may also make it difficult for the RBI to continue with expected interest-rate cuts.

Read Also Inflation Outlook For Near Term More Gentle Than Anticipated Despite US Trade Policy Uncertainties:...

Rural-Focused Sectors Could See Pressure

A strong monsoon generally boosts demand in rural India and supports sectors like FMCG, tractors, two-wheelers, fertilisers, affordable housing and microfinance.

But weaker rainfall may reduce rural spending and create uncertainty for companies linked to village and farm economies.

The report also highlighted that climate change is increasing weather irregularities, making rainfall timing and distribution as important as total rainfall levels.