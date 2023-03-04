e-Paper Get App
We consider infra development as driving force of economy: PM Modi

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
We consider infra development as driving force of economy: PM Modi | Image: ANI

While speaking at a post-Budget webinar on Infrastructure and Investment on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the government views infrastructure development as the driving force of the economy and that it will help India become a developed country by 2047.

Addressing a webinar, he said that this year's budget imparts new energy to the growth of the infrastructure sector in the country.

"We consider infrastructure development as the driving force of the economy; India will achieve the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047 by following this path," Modi said.

"The stronger the infrastructure, the more talented youth will come forward to work. Hence we should focus on skill development, project development, and entrepreneurship. Along with physical infrastructure, we need to focus on skill forecast also."

He said that now there is a need to increase the pace of this development and move on the top gear and in this Prime Minister Gati Shakti national master plan would play a critical role.

He added that the government is working to create modern infrastructure in all areas such as roads, railways, ports and airports.

It would help in enhancing competitiveness of businesses and reduce logistics cost.

With inputs from Agencies.

