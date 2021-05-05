WCL gives Rs.15.38 crore for Oxygen Plant at Nagpur & Chandrapur

Western Coal Fields Limited (WCL) has given Rs.15.38 crore from its CSR fund for Oxygen plant at Nagpur & Chandrapur for people`s welfare. Manoj Kumar CMD, Dr Sanjay Kumar Director (Personnel) and RP Shukla Director (Finance) of WCL handed over the cheque of Rs.9.82 crores to Ravindra Thakre Collector of Nagpur today in his chamber. AK Singh HoD Welfare/CSR was also present on the occasion. Earlier, a cheque of 2.05 crores was given to the DM.Similarly, General Managers of the Wani & Chandrapur areas S/Uday Kaole & B Ramarao handed over a cheque for Rs. 3.5 crores from CSR Fund to Ajay Gulhane Collector of Chandrapur District yesterday.

It is to be mentioned here that arrangement of Oxygen will be made in GMC, Mayo Hospital & AIIMS at Nagpur & in Chandrapur District and people will get some relief with this initiative of WCL in present crisis of Oxygen.