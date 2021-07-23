WayCool to invest $5 mn in SV Agri to boost quality, supply of potato seed

Agri-commerce company WayCool Foods will invest USD 5 million into Siddhi Vinayak Agri Processing (SV Agri) to leverage strong supply chain eco-systems, boost the quality and supply of potato seed, storage and processing.

With the investment from WayCool, SV Agri would look at introducing a wide variety of potato seed and further expand existing storage solutions besides gaining acccess to WayCool's strong network in South Indian and overseas.

"Leveraging both supply chains will enable the companies to increase the production of high quality potatoes for Indian consumption and as well as meet global demands," WayCool Foods said in a statement.

According to the company, the domestic demand for potatoes increased over the last few decades and daily consumption of potatoes currently stands at 1.25 lakh tonne per day, making it as fourth largest food crop in the country.