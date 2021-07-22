If farmers express their issues with agri laws point-wise, we can discuss it: Narendra Singh Tomar amid protests

On Tuesday, in response to a starred question in the Lok Sabha, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that so far 11 rounds of talks have been held between the government and farmers' outfits to find a solution. The farmers' organizations never agreed to discussions, but only demanded the repeal of the laws.

Tomar in his written reply said, "Many efforts have been made by the government to end the protests. There were 11 rounds of talks between the government and the farmers to end the deadlock. The government also explained point-wise to the farmers through a letter dated December 9, 2020 that their concerns were being taken care of. We also proposed to form a committee. However, the farmers' bodies never agreed to discuss the laws, they want only repeal."

Meanwhile, a group of 200 farmers reached Jantar Mantar in central Delhi on Thursday to protest against the Centre's three contentious farm laws as the Monsoon session of Parliament was underway.

Police threw a ring of security around central Delhi and kept a tight vigil on the movement of vehicles. Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has given special permission for demonstration by a maximum of 200 farmers at Jantar Mantar, a few metres from the Parliament Complex, till August 9. The 200 farmers, wearing identification badges and carrying flags of their unions, travelled to Jantar Mantar from their Singhu border protest site in buses with a police escort.

Thousands of farmers from across the country have been agitating at three Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- against the three farm laws that they claim will do away with the minimum support price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

