Way to go 'Dhani': A utility application asking non-users of the app to repay loan which they never took

Many non-users of Dhani application were shocked to find that they have received a text message from Dhani Services asking them to pay for a loan that was never taken by them. It is an application operated by Dhani Services Ltd that offers personal loan, provides other utility services, and other services in a single finance application.

Dhani Services Ltd was formerly known as Indiabulls Ventures Ltd. The change of name took place in 2020.

Many users who have received this text for loan repayment do not even use other services of application. Many took to social media to express their displeasure and to pull up Dhani for such an act.