Way to go 'Dhani': A utility application asking non-users of the app to repay loan which they never took

Many non-users of Dhani application were shocked to find that they have received a text message from Dhani Services asking them to pay for a loan that was never taken by them. It is an application operated by Dhani Services Ltd that offers personal loan, provides other utility services, and other services in a single finance application.
Dhani Services Ltd was formerly known as Indiabulls Ventures Ltd. The change of name took place in 2020.
Many users who have received this text for loan repayment do not even use other services of application. Many took to social media to express their displeasure and to pull up Dhani for such an act.
Some Twitter users were quick to recognise that it was a spam text from Dhani. One even stated that the digital financial service has been spamming him with such messages on daily basis.
After many people posted on the microblogging site about these messages, the company did offer an apology for the erroneously sent message. The company stated, “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and would like to reassure you that we're committed to serve you better in the future.” However, it failed to explain how a non-user of Dhani received those messages.
While many non-users were shocked, the users of the services perplexed. Some users who claimed that they had repaid all loan yet received this text.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)