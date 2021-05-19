Watch: This software engineer lands a job with Microsoft; salary package is in crores

IT companies are known for their hefty salary packages. Keeping that tradition, Microsoft has offered Hyderabad-based software engineer Deepthi Narkuti an annual salary of Rs 2 crore. She will be working at the company's headquarters in Seattle, USA, stated The Hans India report.

She is paid the highest among the other selected candidates, claimed reports. She completed MS (Computers) at the University of Florida on the 2nd of this month. Prior to that, she got a job in a campus interview. She received job offers from Microsoft, Goldman Sachs and Amazon, but she went with Microsoft.