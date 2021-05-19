Watch: This software engineer lands a job with Microsoft; salary package is in crores

IT companies are known for their hefty salary packages. Keeping that tradition, Microsoft has offered Hyderabad-based software engineer Deepthi Narkuti an annual salary of Rs 2 crore. She will be working at the company's headquarters in Seattle, USA, stated The Hans India report.
She is paid the highest among the other selected candidates, claimed reports. She completed MS (Computers) at the University of Florida on the 2nd of this month. Prior to that, she got a job in a campus interview. She received job offers from Microsoft, Goldman Sachs and Amazon, but she went with Microsoft.
She was selected in the Software Development Engineer (SDE) Grade-2 category. It was a great honour of Hyderabad Police as her father Dr Venkanna (forensic expert) is leading the teams in the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate.
After completing B.Tech, she worked as a software engineer at JP Morgan and resigned from the job three years later and went to America to do MS. She completed his MS there and landed a job with Microsoft. She was one among the 300 candidates who participated.
