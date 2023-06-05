Watch: Shark Tank India Season 3 Promo Takes Jibe At Business Family Scions

The startup success story may not sound like a fairytale anymore because of a funding crunch, layoffs and cases of firms overstating their revenues. But even as 90 per cent startups fail in their first year, the tale of young employees quitting nine to five jobs to become entrepreneurs remains palatable for TV screens.

After two seasons of drama that turned startup founders into celebrities, Shark Tank India is back for its third run, and is taking a jibe at nepotism.

Hitting out at family legacies

The show known for giving a platform to budding entrepreneurs and names such as Ashneer Grover, has released its trailer for Season 3.

It mocks a tycoon narrating how he struggled to build a business with funding worth lakhs from his father and support from wealthy relatives.

While the second season saw the exit of Grover and featured the likes of Sugar's Vineeta Singh and boAt founder Aman Gupta as judged, this year's Sharks are yet to be revealed.

How to register?

The season that was on air from January to March 2023, also saw judges invest as much as Rs 81 crore collectively in emerging startups.

For registrations, entrepreneurs need to fill out a form that can be found on the Sony LIV app or via Sonyliv.com.

Along with the form, aspiring founders need to record their pitch in a three-minute video to convince the Sharks about the potential of their idea.