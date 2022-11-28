Watch: Goat statue with Elon Musk’s head, sitting on rocket, fails to grab his attention

Twitter

Elon Musk may not be too popular among the Twitter staff after the way he has been slashing the workforce for saving costs or even correcting him publicly. But the tech tycoon venturing into space and social media, after zooming towards success with Tesla, has his own fan base. The man who turned Dogecoin from a joke into a major cryptocurrency with his tweets, also has a crypto token named after him called Elon GOAT, which may stand for Greatest of All Time.



Trying to match the tycoon’s absurd vibe?

But it’s hard to grab Elon Musk’s attention at a time when the billionaire is spending more time at the Twitter headquarter, and hence Elon GOAT founders dedicated a bizarre statue for him. The absurd artwork has an actual goat with Elon Musk’s head mounted on top of a rocket, in a peculiar amalgamation of all things related to the chief twit. But their grand gesture, which is being talked about on social media as much as Elon Musk’s tweets, as failed to get a response from the tycoon himself.



A colossal failure



Weighing more than five tonne, the sculpture parked outside Tesla’s headquarters stands tall at 30,000 feet, making it hard to not notice it. But it couldn’t shift Musk’s gaze from Twitter, even after the Elon GOAT token founders spent a staggering $6,00,000 on the metal behemoth. The entire expenditure was supposed to be an investment, since the company felt that the value of their token will skyrocket like that of Dogecoin, if Musk acknowledged their gesture.



Creative effort in vain



Turns out the new Twitter boss isn’t keen on doing any favours even to those who are making a spectacle of their admiration for him. While the entire piece of art was being created in Arizona, US, a metal sculptor in Canada’s British Columbia spent six months just to carve up its head.