e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessWant to know the basics of stamp duty? Read on to find out

Want to know the basics of stamp duty? Read on to find out

A different amount of stamp duty is payable for different types of documents as per Schedule–I of The Maharashtra Stamp Act, 1958

Sunitkumar GuptaUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 06:23 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Stamp Duty is a tax, similar to GST and income tax collected by the government. It is payable under Section 3 of The Maharashtra Stamp Act, 1958.

A different amount of stamp duty is payable for different types of documents as per Schedule–I of The Maharashtra Stamp Act, 1958. It must be paid in full and on time.

If there is a delay in payment of stamp duty, it attracts penalty. A stamp duty paid document is considered a proper and legal document and as such gets evidentiary value and is admitted as evidence in court. A document, which not properly stamped, is not admitted as evidence by the court.

When is stamp duty payable?

Stamp duty is payable either before execution of the document or on the day of execution of document or on the next working day of executing such a document.

Execution of a document means putting signatures on the document by the persons who are party to the document. However, it is advisable to pay stamp duty before executing the document, for all practical purposes.

What is the penalty for the delayed payment of stamp duty?

If stamp duty is not paid on time, it attracts penalty at the rate of 2% per month on the deficit amount of the stamp duty. However maximum penalty can be only 400% of the deficit amount of the stamp duty. The minimum penalty is Rs. 100. Documents lodged with the sub-registrar/ Collector of stamps prior to any amnesty scheme will attract a reduced penalty, as applicable under that amnesty scheme, as the case may be.

(The writer is a valuer of real estate and co-author of Stamp Duty Ready Reckoner)

Read Also
E-property registration facility to be introduced at upcoming CREDAI-MCHI Property Fest
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Global Real Estate Transparency Index: India’s real estate market transparency is amongst the top...

Global Real Estate Transparency Index: India’s real estate market transparency is amongst the top...

What do home buyers want ? Surveys reveals interesting facts

What do home buyers want ? Surveys reveals interesting facts

Diwali 2022: Want to buy a new home? Here's why you should do it during the festive season

Diwali 2022: Want to buy a new home? Here's why you should do it during the festive season

Mumbai’s residential sector sees a boom

Mumbai’s residential sector sees a boom

Want to know the basics of stamp duty? Read on to find out

Want to know the basics of stamp duty? Read on to find out