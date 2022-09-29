E-property registration facility to be introduced at upcoming CREDAI-MCHI Property Fest

E-property registration facility will be introduced at the upcoming CREDAI-MCHI Property Fest in association with the Department of Registration and Stamps, Government of Maharashtra. CREDAI-MCHI along with the state government has so far organised 6 training workshops for developers.

The 30th edition of the flagship event will be held from October 13-16, 2022 at MMRDA Grounds, Mumbai. During the 4-day fest, an exclusive stall will promote the E-property registration facility with state government officers spreading awareness among the home buyers and guiding them through the new portal.

Commenting on the digitization of registration, Dhaval Ajmera, Hon. Secretary, CREDAI-MCHI said, “MMR has emerged as one of the most sustainable growth ecosystems for our industry nationally. The launch of this initiative will open doors of a new home-buying experience for thousands of buyers who will now enjoy a vastly improved level of ease and convenience in buying their dream homes. This pilot will also help in boosting homeownership sentiment further when the growth momentum is high. We thank the Department of Registration and Stamps for partnering with us to enable this initiative.”

Nikunj Sanghavi, Convener, Exhibition Committee, CREDAI-MCHI, explained, “Customer-centricity is the thought behind this initiative, especially for the new-age buyers who want the convenience to support their home-buying experience. Since we will launch this facility during our flagship event, customers would get an opportunity to understand the process in real-time with the help of dedicated members who will take them through the process.”

