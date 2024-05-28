Want To Have Two WhatsApp Accounts On The Same Device? Know All About It

Two WhatsApp Accounts On The Same Device? | File Image

In India, WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps. The main causes of this platform's continued success are its frequent updates and features. The main updates from the previous year included support for multiple accounts, support for multiple devices, pinned messages, replying from the lock screen, polls and quizzes, screen sharing, and many other features.

Your personal number is a supporter of the WhatsApp platform. Earlier versions of WhatsApp did not permit users to have multiple accounts, even if their device supported dual SIM. But that's all right. The application was updated in 2024 to enable users to utilize two accounts on a single device.

How is Multiple Account Support configured?

Users can now switch between accounts on the same device with WhatsApp. It provides the option to simultaneously log into two Android WhatsApp accounts.

The inconvenience of having to carry two phones at once or log out every time you need to switch between personal and professional chats is greatly reduced thanks to this feature. Having a second number is still necessary to use this feature.

You must add a second contact number to your account before you can enter the six-digit verification code. Selecting a profile picture, entering your desired profile name, and selecting 'Next' will complete your profile information.

Your second account will eventually be logged into the same app. Using the Switch Accounts option found under the three dots in the upper-right corner of the screen, you can move between these accounts.

You can also switch between these accounts by using the drop-down menu that appears next to your profile tab.