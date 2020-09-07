Want to escape lockdown blues? Staycay at the JW Marriott Mumbai

With the uncertainty surrounding international travel, people have built an appetite for staycations over the past few months, making this a global trend. A safe home-away-from-home offering a host of luxurious experiences is the ideal holiday currently. In line with this trend, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu presents to guests the perfect staycation experience in the heart of the Maximum City.

For those seeking a beach holiday, a city getaway or merely a peaceful, rejuvenating break, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu offers tailor-made experiences as part of the staycation package. The package includes complimentary breakfast and lunch or dinner at the scenic Lotus Café, complimentary upgrade to the next room category, early check-in and late check-out and complimentary stay and dining for children below 12 years of age, amongst other benefits. Families can spend quality time together and indulge in an array of activities with their kids such as cupcake decoration, ice cream tasting, ‘build your own sundae’ and board games.

The artfully crafted spaces along with warm, personalized service and state-of-the-art amenities are designed to help you relax and revive. Spacious, well-appointed rooms offering picturesque views of the beach help you unwind in style, while the functional work desks and premium internet services, allow you to continue “working from home”. Relax by the poolside after a working day or head to the beach for a jog to keep up your fitness regimen. Of course, the serene sunset plays a special companion every evening!

In recognition of the current scenario, guests can request for contact-less room check-in along with convenience of paying digitally. Marriott International believes foremost in the health and safety of every guest and has in place enhanced hygiene and sanitization practices across all their hotels. We look forward to welcoming you back!

Details of the offer:

Guest can book their stay via bit.ly/JWJuhuStaycation

Avail the below inclusions:

Upgrade to a higher category room

Breakfast at Lotus Café

Lunch or Dinner at Lotus Café (set menu)

Kids up to 12 years stay & dine for free

Early check-in at 10:00 AM an late check-out till 4:00 PM

Welcome Amenity for kids

Activities for kids - Build Your Own Sundae, Decorate Cup Cake, Ice Cream Taste Test, board games

Booking period: Until 30th October, 2020

Stay dates: Valid till 31st December, 2020

Book now and enjoy a stay you deserve!

Log onto www.staycaywithmarriott.com and discover a new way to travel

*Terms and conditions apply

For enquiries, please contact on: +91 22 66933000 or visit our social handles @jwmarriottjuhu across Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

