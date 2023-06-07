WABAG to Design, Build, Operate 270 MLD Water Treatment Plant Of Rs 420 Cr In Maharashtra | Twitter

VA TECH WABAG ('WABAG'), a leading pure-play Water Technology Indian Multinational Group, has secured an order worth about Rs 420 Crore towards Design, Build and Operation (DBO) of a Water Treatment Plant (WTP) with a capacity of 270 Million Litres per Day (MLD) at Jite, Raigad for City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO), the company announced through an exchange filing.

This project has been planned in order to cater to the future water demand for Navi Mumbai. Water from Hetwane dam will be treated at the proposed 270 MLD WTP and pumped to the existing Master Balancing Reservoir (MBR) at Vihal location for further distribution.

The scope of the project includes Design, Engineering, Supply, Construction, Installation and Commissioning of the 270 MLD WTP including a clear water pumping station within a period of 42 months from commencement and followed by Operation & Maintenance (O&M) for a period of 15 years. The plant will use High Rate Clarifiers for the removal of high-suspended solids followed by Rapid Gravity Sand Filters along with disinfection by chlorine.

Commenting on this order win, Mr. Shailesh Kumar, CEO — India Cluster said, "This is an important and strategic success for us, as we foray back into the DBO space in Maharashtra with this breakthrough order in CIDCO. This project was won against tough competition based on our technical superiority and competitiveness and we are thankful to our client for the confidence they have reposed in us. This project once completed will address the growing water needs of the area and also be a key reference in our journey."

Va Tech Wabag shares

The share price of Va Tech Wabag on Wednesday hit 52-week high after it announced the procurement of the project. The shares at 11:45 were trading at Rs 498, up by 3.76 per cent.