Waaree Technologies Reports 35% Revenue Decline, Net Loss Narrows 19% In FY26

Waaree Technologies reported a 35 percent decline in revenue to Rs 3.0 crore. |

Mumbai: Waaree Technologies Limited reported audited standalone financial results for the half year ended March 31, 2026, showing lower revenue but an improvement in profitability compared with the corresponding period a year ago.

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 3.0 crore from Rs 4.6 crore in the half year ended March 2025, while net loss narrowed to Rs 2.5 crore from Rs 3.0 crore. The company's total income stood at Rs 3.2 crore compared with Rs 4.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Compared with the preceding half year ended September 2025, revenue from operations fell 26 percent from Rs 4.1 crore to Rs 3.0 crore. Net loss widened sequentially to Rs 2.5 crore from Rs 1.7 crore.

Total expenses declined slightly to Rs 6.5 crore from Rs 6.6 crore, but remained significantly above income levels.

Finance costs increased to Rs 31.9 lakh during the period, while depreciation and amortisation expenses stood at Rs 64.4 lakh. Loss before tax was Rs 3.3 crore against Rs 2.3 crore in the previous half year.

What Drove The Numbers?

The decline in revenue was accompanied by lower purchases of stock-in-trade and reduced employee benefit expenses. However, operating costs continued to exceed income. Other expenses amounted to Rs 1.9 crore during the period.

The company reported a basic and diluted loss per share of Rs 2.28, compared with a loss per share of Rs 2.81 in the corresponding period last year. No segment-wise operational drivers or management commentary were disclosed in the filing.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, revenue from operations declined 30 percent to Rs 7.1 crore from Rs 10.2 crore in FY25. Net loss improved to Rs 4.2 crore compared with a loss of Rs 5.7 crore in the previous year.

Total income stood at Rs 7.5 crore against Rs 10.5 crore a year earlier. The company reported a full-year loss per share of Rs 3.88 versus Rs 5.25 in FY25.

Waaree Technologies did not announce any dividend in the results filing.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.