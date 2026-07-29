Waaree Energies Consolidated Q1 Net Profit ₹891.87 Crore, Revenue ₹7,931.79 Crore

Mumbai: Waaree Energies Ltd on Thursday announced a consolidated net profit of ₹891.87 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This marks a year-on-year increase of 15.39 per cent from the ₹772.89 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenue Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹7,931.79 crore. This represents a 79.20 per cent increase compared to the ₹4,425.83 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Total consolidated income for the reporting quarter was ₹8,102.60 crore.

Quarterly Expenses

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹6,892.22 crore. This is a significant rise from ₹3,653.82 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was ₹29.56. This is higher than the ₹25.94 basic EPS reported for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Regulatory and Legal Matters

The company noted ongoing investigations by U.S. Customs and Border Protection regarding the origin of components used in solar modules exported to the USA. Waaree Energies also mentioned an investigation by Income Tax authorities at its offices and facilities in India during November 2025. The company said it is contesting the claims in an arbitration initiated by Enel Green Power Development S.r.I.

Board Approves Results

The Board of Directors of Waaree Energies considered and approved the unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The meeting commenced at 2:00 P.M. and concluded at 5:00 P.M. on 29 July 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.