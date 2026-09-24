Waaree Clean Energy Solutions Enters India's Specialty Gases Market For Semiconductor, Solar Manufacturing

Waaree Clean Energy Solutions |

Mumbai: Waaree Clean Energy Solutions (WCES), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Waaree Energies Limited, announced its entry into India's specialty gases business on September 24, 2026. The company aims to become a one-stop supplier for the country's semiconductor and solar cell manufacturers.

Addressing Import Dependence

The move addresses a critical bottleneck in India's expanding chip and electronics manufacturing sector, which currently relies heavily on imported high-purity process gases and chemicals. WCES is building a specialty gases plant at GIDC Saykha, Dahej, Gujarat, to establish a domestic supply chain.

Management Statement

Anuj Sharma, CEO, WCES, said that semiconductor and solar cell manufacturing in India requires a reliable, high-purity gas and chemical supply chain. He added that the initiative is a natural extension of the company's deep-tech manufacturing and clean energy expertise, enabling it to serve various units from day one.

Phased Business Expansion

The business will be developed in phases, including specialty gases warehousing built to semiconductor-grade safety standards. Key facilities will include a unit for ultra-high purity (UHP) ammonia purification and a phosphine/hydrogen (PH₃/H₂) mixing plant for doping and deposition processes. The plan also incorporates UHP oxygen and already commercially available UHP hydrogen.

Product Portfolio

WCES will also offer custom gas and chemical supply systems, nitrogen plants, and a Total Gas & Chemical Management System. Its UHP portfolio will encompass silane, ammonia, nitrous oxide, phosphine mixtures, boron trichloride (BCl₃), trimethyl aluminium, diborane and germane/H₂ mixes, HBr, SF₆, nitric oxide, fluorinated gases, and calibration gases.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.