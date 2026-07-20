Rajoo Engineers Q1 net profit ₹15.53 crore, revenue rises to ₹123.07 crore

Mumbai: Rajoo Engineers Limited announced on Monday, 20 July 2026, its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27.

Quarterly Performance

For the quarter ended 30 June 2026, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹15.53 crore. This is an increase from the ₹1.97 crore net profit recorded in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Revenue Figures

Consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 was ₹123.07 crore. This marks an increase compared to the ₹79.40 crore reported in the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Total Income and Expenses

The total consolidated income for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, was ₹126.43 crore. Total consolidated expenses for the period were ₹105.84 crore.

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Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, stood at ₹0.87 per share. This is based on an equity share of Re. 1 each.

Ind AS Transition

The company's subsidiary, Kohli Printing and Converting Machines Private Limited, transitioned to Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) effective 1 April 2026. This transition led to restatement of comparative consolidated financial figures for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2026.

Dividend Recommendation

The Board of Directors had previously recommended a final dividend of ₹0.15 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26. This recommendation is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.