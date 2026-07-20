Turtlemint Fintech Shares Jump 11% After Company Reports First Profitable Quarter

Shares of financial technology company Turtlemint Fintech Solutions witnessed strong buying interest on Monday after the firm reported its first profitable quarter and delivered robust financial performance for the financial year ended March 2026.

The stock surged as much as 10.85% on the BSE to hit an intraday high of Rs 150.65 per share.

The rally followed the company’s announcement of its quarterly and annual results, which showed strong revenue growth and improvement in operating performance.

For the March quarter, Turtlemint’s revenue from operations increased 42% year-on-year to Rs 357.2 crore. Service EBITDA rose 60% to Rs 60.1 crore.

The company reported a profit after tax of Rs 3.1 crore during the quarter, compared with a loss of Rs 39.4 crore in the same period last year.

The company also turned adjusted EBITDA positive at Rs 2.9 crore, against an adjusted EBITDA loss of Rs 33.5 crore a year earlier, reflecting improved cost management and operating efficiency.

For the full financial year FY26, revenue from operations grew 57% to Rs 1,098.3 crore, compared with Rs 700.3 crore in FY25.

Service EBITDA increased 70% to Rs 141.6 crore, while the adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to Rs 105.5 crore from Rs 186.3 crore in the previous year. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to -10% from -27%.

Turtlemint CEO and Managing Director Dhirendra Mahyavanshi said the company’s performance reflected the strength of its distribution platform and ecosystem.

He added that the company now has over 6.5 lakh digital partners, partnerships with 46 insurers and a presence across more than 19,000 PIN codes.

Executive Director and COO Anand Prabhudesai said the company will continue investing in technology and artificial intelligence to strengthen its partner network and improve customer experience.

During FY26, the company added 1.1 lakh digital partners, taking its total network beyond 6.5 lakh. Platform premium increased 31% to Rs 3,868 crore, while renewal revenue rose 51% to Rs 224 crore.

Mumbai-based Turtlemint operates a technology-driven financial distribution platform offering insurance, loans, mutual funds and credit cards through its subsidiaries. Its ecosystem connects financial product providers with partners across India.