HDFC Bank Shares Fall Over 4% Despite Brokerages Retaining ‘Buy’ Ratings

Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd declined more than 4% in early trading on Monday despite brokerages maintaining positive views on the stock following the private sector lender’s June-quarter earnings announcement.

The stock fell 4.29% to Rs 784.45 during early trade, extending its decline in 2026. HDFC Bank had closed 1.4% higher at Rs 819.60 on Friday ahead of the quarterly results.

The bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 19,059.72 crore for the April-June quarter, registering a 4.98% year-on-year increase.

Net interest income (NII), a key measure of banking performance, increased 6.7% year-on-year to Rs 33,535.95 crore but also missed the market estimate of Rs 34,353 crore.

HDFC Bank’s net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.26% on total assets during the quarter. The lender maintained stable asset quality, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) at 1.17% and net non-performing assets (NNPA) at 0.41% as of June 30, 2026.

Despite the stock reaction, leading brokerages remained positive on HDFC Bank’s long-term outlook.

Jefferies retained its ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 1,050, stating that the slight weakness in net interest income was offset by lower operating expenses and credit costs.

Nomura also reiterated its ‘Buy’ recommendation with a target price of Rs 950. It said the quarterly performance was largely in line with expectations and pointed to improving loan and deposit growth momentum along with strong asset quality.

HDFC Bank currently has a market capitalisation of more than Rs 12.64 lakh crore. The stock had declined 17.2% so far in 2026 as of Friday’s close, compared with a 6.9% fall in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

Investors continue to track the bank’s margin trajectory, loan growth and profitability trends following its merger with HDFC Ltd, while analysts remain optimistic about its long-term fundamentals.