HDFC Bank Names Rajiv Kumar As Part-Time Chairman After Market Hours, RBI Approves Three-Year Appointment Effective July 15

HDFC Bank announced after market hours that RBI has approved Rajiv Kumar's appointment as Part-time Chairman for three years. |

Mumbai: HDFC Bank informed the exchanges after market hours on Wednesday that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Rajiv Kumar as the bank's Part-time Chairman for a three-year term.

RBI Approval

According to the bank's regulatory filing, Kumar's tenure as Part-time Chairman became effective from 15 July 2026. The approval has been granted under Section 10B(1A)(i) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

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Leadership Transition

Rajiv Kumar succeeds Keki Mistry, who had been serving as the Interim Part-time Chairman. Mistry will continue on the board as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, ensuring continuity in the bank's governance structure.

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Regulatory Process

HDFC Bank had earlier informed stock exchanges on 29 June 2026 about its application seeking RBI approval for Kumar's appointment. The latest filing confirms that the banking regulator has now granted the necessary clearance.

Disclaimer: This report is based on HDFC Bank's exchange filing and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice.