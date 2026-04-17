VST Industries Stock Gains 11.66 % To ₹269.70, Strong Q4 Results Fuel Sharp Momentum

VST Stock Sees Strong Intraday Rally |

Mumbai: VST Industries shares witnessed strong buying interest, rising 11.66 percent to Rs 269.70 during the day. The stock touched a high of Rs 286.78 and a low of Rs 267.00, compared to the previous close of Rs 241.53. This rally comes after a long phase of weak performance in the stock.

Recovery After Weak Performance

The stock had been under pressure for a long time. Over the last three years, it declined around 8 percent, while in the past one year, it slipped nearly 6 percent. After disappointing investors for an extended period, the stock is now back in focus with strong momentum.

Strong Q4 Revenue Growth

The key reason behind this sharp move is the company’s solid quarterly performance. In Q4, revenue grew 30.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 457 crore, compared to Rs 349 crore in the same period last year. This indicates a clear recovery in business performance.

Sharp Improvement In Margins

Operating profit (EBITDA) surged from Rs 69.5 crore to Rs 208 crore. EBITDA margin improved significantly from 19.9 percent to 45.6 percent, reflecting better cost control and higher operational efficiency.

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Profit More Than Doubles

Net profit also saw a strong jump, rising from Rs 53 crore to Rs 116.7 crore. This more-than-doubling of profit is a positive signal and has supported the sharp rise in the stock price.

Strong Full-Year Performance

For FY2026, cigarette revenue increased 25 percent to Rs 1,151 crore from Rs 921 crore. Cigarette volumes grew 8.6 percent year-on-year. Annual EBITDA rose 61 percent to Rs 450 crore, showing strong overall performance.

Growth Drivers

The company highlighted strong fundamentals, market-focused strategy, innovation, brand building, and an improved distribution network as key growth drivers. These factors also helped in volume recovery and overall business improvement.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to risks. Readers should consult certified financial advisors before making any investment decisions.