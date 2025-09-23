 Volumes Surge On Auto Indices; Many Auto Stocks Close To 52-Week Highs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessVolumes Surge On Auto Indices; Many Auto Stocks Close To 52-Week Highs

Volumes Surge On Auto Indices; Many Auto Stocks Close To 52-Week Highs

Investors seem to be joining auto stocks as outlook on auto companies improves post an announcement on reforms and consumer buying behavior.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Auto Stock | File Image

Bang in the middle of the festive season, Indian investors seem to be favoring auto stocks. GST reforms and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcements of GST Maha Bachat seems to have spurred investors towards auto stocks.

On Tuesday, auto indices - BSE S&P Auto as well as Nifty Auto were inching towards their 52-week highs. Nifty Auto was the third most favored sector among investors in trade - with the index surging ahead by 0.66 percent in intra-trade. However, what makes the auto index particularly interesting is the volumes. Collectively some 7.85 crore shares exchanged hands on the auto counters as opposed to PSU bank (1.90 crores) and Metal (2.70 crore).

Read Also
Auto Stocks Zoom On Navratri Start, GST Price Cuts Fuel Sales Surge
article-image

While stocks such as Ashok Leyland, MRF Industries Limited, Motherson Sumi, Maruti and Tata Motors were the pick among heavyweights, investors also seemed to favor auto distributors and businesses related to the auto industry. Auto stocks inching closer to their 52-week highs includes the list of Lumax Auto, Jay Bharat Maruti, Ask Automotive, and Swaraj Engines.

WHY ARE AUTO STOCKS SURGING?

FPJ Shorts
Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 23, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-486 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹75,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 23, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-486 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹75,00,000 Jackpot!
Flipkart Big Billion Days, Amazon Great Indian Festival: AI Tools For Finding Real Online Deals In India
Flipkart Big Billion Days, Amazon Great Indian Festival: AI Tools For Finding Real Online Deals In India
Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu FINALLY Confirm Relationship With Raj Nidimoru? Duo Spotted Together After Workout Session In Mumbai—VIDEO
Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu FINALLY Confirm Relationship With Raj Nidimoru? Duo Spotted Together After Workout Session In Mumbai—VIDEO
CBIC Mechanism To Set Monetary Limit For Issuing GST Demand Notices, Curbing Frivolous Claims
CBIC Mechanism To Set Monetary Limit For Issuing GST Demand Notices, Curbing Frivolous Claims

In trade on Tuesday, auto companies reported positive signs to consumer demand and favorable outlook helped many auto-stocks gain momentum. In the first-half of the trading session, besides the positive outlook from GST, many auto companies reported an increase in bookings causing a cheer on counters of Hyundai, TVS Motors, Bajaj Auto, as well as Tata Motors.

Experts say the festive season and lower prices could help the auto sector continue this growth in the coming weeks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Volumes Surge On Auto Indices; Many Auto Stocks Close To 52-Week Highs

Volumes Surge On Auto Indices; Many Auto Stocks Close To 52-Week Highs

CBIC Mechanism To Set Monetary Limit For Issuing GST Demand Notices, Curbing Frivolous Claims

CBIC Mechanism To Set Monetary Limit For Issuing GST Demand Notices, Curbing Frivolous Claims

PM Modi Will Inaugurate Fourth Edition Of World Food India On September 25, Positioning India As A...

PM Modi Will Inaugurate Fourth Edition Of World Food India On September 25, Positioning India As A...

Rural Bharat: Data Finds Savings Up Marginally But Trump Snipped Sentiments

Rural Bharat: Data Finds Savings Up Marginally But Trump Snipped Sentiments

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Of Japan Acquires Additional 4.22% Stake In Mumbai-Based Yes...

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Of Japan Acquires Additional 4.22% Stake In Mumbai-Based Yes...