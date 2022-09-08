VoltUp partners with Adani Electricity, others for battery swapping service in Mumbai | Twitter

Battery swapping start-up VoltUp on Wednesday announced its partnership with Adani Electricity, Hero Electric and Zomato. This is for the first time in India that a battery swapping start-up has launched operations in partnership with Infrastructure, OEM and Last Mile partners to boost smart mobility.

Starting with 120 docks in 10 locations between Goregaon and Borivali, the partnership is going to add 50 locations by yearend to cover the western line from Churchgate to Mira-Bhayandar.

In their effort to set up smart electric mobility stations across the city for easy access to battery swapping, the partner ship looks to operationalize 500 such battery swapping solutions centres across Mumbai by 2024, catering to over 30,000 riders daily.