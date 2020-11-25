Volkswagen India conducts leadership rejig

Auto manufacturer Volkswagen India has conducted an internal rejig of its top leadership.

The company on Wednesday said it has strengthened its leadership team with the internal movement of Priyesh Kumar, currently Head of Dealer Development, as the new Head of Sales.

P. Ravichandran, currently Head of After Sales, takes over as the Head of Dealer Development.

The new appointments will be effective from December 1.

"Both the gentlemen will report in to Ashish Gupta, Brand Head, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

"The two gentlemen come with extensive experience in the automotive sector and have spent considerable amount of time at Volkswagen Brand. Their respective expertise will further drive the business as the brand prepares for the next wave under the India 2.0 project."

The project was announced in 2018 in which the VW Group would be investing 1 billion euros in India.

In India, Volkswagen currently offers the Polo, Vento, T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace.