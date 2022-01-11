Volkswagen aims to double electric car sales in China

Volkswagen AG stated that the company is planning to double sales of its ID battery electric vehicles in China this year.

The company sold 70,625 of its ID electric vehicles in China last year, missing its goal of selling 80,000 to 100,000 cars,

The company aims to boost roughly around 500,000 units this year.

The ID series, which Volkswagen produces at its Chinese joint ventures, is the backbone of its EV ambitions in China.

(With inputs from agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 05:38 PM IST