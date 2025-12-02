Vodafone Idea Shares Jump On Rising Relief Expectations, Here's What Is The Government Secretly Working On Now?

Government Awaits Vodafone Idea’s Formal Request. | File Photo

Mumbai: Shares of Vodafone Idea (Vi) traded higher on December 2, rising almost 4 percent to Rs 10.32 after reports hinted that the government may soon finalise relief measures for the troubled telecom operator. Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is waiting for a formal written request from Vodafone Idea.

He noted that the Supreme Court’s recent judgment must be examined carefully and that the government cannot take any step that goes beyond the legal boundaries set by the court.

Relief Package Likely by Year-End

According to the minister, the DoT is evaluating what is legally possible and what is not, based on the Supreme Court order. Scindia indicated that this assessment may be completed in the next couple of weeks, and recommendations on support measures could be finalised by the end of the year.

This renewed optimism pushed the Vodafone Idea stock into the green during early market trade.

Supreme Court’s Crucial Clarification in November 2025

In November 2025, Vodafone Idea received a major breather when the Supreme Court clarified that the government is allowed to reconsider and recalculate all of the company’s Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues—not just those related to the financial year 2016–17.

The company’s lawyers pointed out that an earlier order mistakenly suggested Vi had requested relief only against additional AGR dues. The court accepted the correction and clarified that Vi had made a combined plea—seeking relief on both additional dues and the reassessment of all AGR-related liabilities.

Vodafone Idea faces Rs 9,450 crore in additional AGR dues and a total AGR demand of Rs 83,500 crore as of March 2025.

This clarification now opens the door for the Centre to consider broader relief for the telecom company.

Indus Towers Rises as Market Sentiment Improves

Shares of Indus Towers, one of Vodafone Idea’s biggest infrastructure partners, also gained more than 1 percent to Rs 401.20. Indus Towers provides the telecom towers Vi uses for its mobile network.

Since Vi rents thousands of towers, its financial health directly affects Indus Towers’ revenues. Any positive development for Vodafone Idea is therefore seen as supportive for Indus Towers as well.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Market movements are unpredictable, so investors must conduct independent research or consult financial experts before making decisions.