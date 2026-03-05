 Vodafone Idea Gets AGR Relief Hope, Licence Fee Liability May Drop 60–65%
Vodafone Idea may get major relief as the Department of Telecommunications has completed the re-assessment of its licence fee dues. After adjusting interest and penalties, the liability may fall by about 60–65 percent. The final decision will be taken by a committee, while spectrum usage charges assessment may finish by March 31.

Updated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
Vodafone Idea May Receive Major Relief |

However, the final decision is still pending. A committee headed by a retired IAS officer will review the matter before confirming the exact relief for the company.

CCA Officials Complete Re-assessment

Sources said the Department of Telecommunications had directed all CCA (Controller of Communication Accounts) offices to carry out a fresh evaluation of the licence fee dues.

The department had set February 22 as the deadline to complete the process. According to available information, all CCA officials have now completed the re-assessment related to Vodafone Idea’s licence fee.

Committee To Take Final Call

Although the re-assessment process has been completed, it is not the final step. The matter will now be reviewed by a committee formed by the Department of Telecommunications.

The committee, chaired by a retired IAS officer, will examine the findings and make recommendations. Only after this review will it be clear how much relief Vodafone Idea will actually receive.

Spectrum Usage Charges Assessment Pending

Apart from the licence fee review, another important part of the process is still pending. The Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC) assessment has not yet been completed.

According to sources, the evaluation of SUC is expected to be completed by March 31. Once this process is finished, a clearer picture of Vodafone Idea’s total AGR-related liability will emerge.

Why AGR Is Important For Telecom Companies?

In the telecom sector, AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) has been a major issue for several years. Under AGR rules, telecom companies must pay the government dues that include both licence fees and spectrum usage charges.

Vodafone Idea has already been struggling with heavy debt and AGR liabilities. If the licence fee re-assessment actually leads to a 60–65 percent reduction, it could provide significant financial relief for the company.

